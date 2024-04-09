Guwahati: PWD Surveyor Killed in Third Incident at Guwahati's Axom Sarva Siksha Abhijan Mission

GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of events, a Public Works Department (PWD) inspector lost his life in another tragic accident at the Axom Sarva Shiksha Abhijan Mission office in Kahilipara, Guwahati on Tuesday morning when a truck hit him flying objects, registration number AS09C9666, went out of control and fatally struck the surveyor.



The deceased has been identified as Nikhil Deka (35), a resident of Dalongghat in Sipajhar under Darrang district. This unfortunate incident is the third such incident in this area, causing serious concern among the local community and authorities.





As per the initial reports, the huge truck was coming down from a nearby hill and unfortunately the driver lost control and crashed into the wall of the office building. As per claimed by the eyewitnesses at the scene of chaos and tragedy as emergency responders and city police arrived on the scene.



Unfortunately, this is not the first time such an incident has happened at Axom Sarva Shiksha Abhijan Mission. Similar accidents like them also occurred in May 2022 and June 2023 involving a moving dump truck. The frequency of these accidents has raised outrage and urged the public to take immediate action.



The fierced locals took matters into their own hands started to physically assaulted the truck driver before law enforcement intervened and arrested him. Allegations surfaced that the driver was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, further complicating the investigation. The loss of Nikhil Deka has had a devastating impact on his family, colleagues and the community. In response to this preventable tragedy, Guwahati has reiterated the call for enhanced safety measures and strict enforcement of traffic rules. As the investigation continues, authorities are coming under increased pressure to deal with recurring speeding accidents in the area and prevent further loss of life.