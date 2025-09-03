Guwahati: Ramanna Baruah takes Charge as President of INTUC Assam

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Assam held its state-level meeting on Tuesday at Barak Residency, Guwahati, where Ramanna Baruah formally assumed charge as the new president of INTUC Assam. Sabnam Sultana was also appointed as the State Women President.

The meeting, attended by nearly 75 active members and senior leaders, began with a welcome address by Mafijul Hussain and was conducted by Pranjit Das, president of youth INTUC.

During the session, participants deliberated on the role, constitution, and challenges of INTUC, underscoring its significance in safeguarding workers’ rights and strengthening the country’s labour movement.

The programme concluded with closing remarks from Debabrata Saikia and Salagar Sarai, followed by the singing of the National Anthem. The new leadership pledged to reinforce INTUC’s presence in Assam and continue advocating for the justice, dignity, and welfare of workers.

Also Read: Golden jubilee celebration of INTUC affiliated ACKS on May 1 at Doomdooma College