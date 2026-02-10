Guwahati: RBI observes FLW 2026 to promote KYC awareness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) observed Financial Literacy Week (FLW) 2026 from February 9 to 13 to promote public awareness on key financial matters, with a focus on Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra inaugurated the week in Mumbai on February 9 under the theme "KYC - Your First Step to Safe Banking".

In line with the national observance, the RBI Guwahati Regional Office conducted awareness programmes across Assam in collaboration with banks and other stakeholders to educate citizens on KYC procedures and safe banking practices. The initiatives built on recent Gram Panchayat-level campaigns for financial inclusion, during which re-KYC of bank accounts was undertaken to ensure uninterrupted services.

During the week, RBI Guwahati highlighted the simplicity and importance of timely KYC updates, promoted facilities such as Central KYC, and cautioned the public against fraudulent KYC-related calls, messages and links. The campaign also sensitized citizens about the risks and legal consequences of becoming money mules due to inducements or misinformation.

