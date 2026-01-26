Guwahati ready for 77th Republic Day celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati geared up to celebrate the 77th Republic Day with elaborate arrangements and strict security measures as preparations reached their final stage at the Veterinary College Ground in Khanapara. The city witnessed heightened activity as authorities readied the venue for the ceremonial parade scheduled for Monday. Around 24 platoons were set to take part in the parade, with personnel from the Assam Police and various central armed forces, including the Border Security Force, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force and Central Industrial Security Force, participating in the event. Contingents from the Mizoram Police were also included this year, lending an inter-state character to the celebrations.

The programme was planned to feature the Assam Police dog squad, marching units from schools and colleges, National Cadet Corps cadets, and members of the Scouts and Guides. Officials said 15 teams from educational institutions were participating, with several groups preparing cultural dance performances. The parade rehearsals were conducted to the accompaniment of the Assam Police Base Band and the BSF–SSB Pipe Band.

After the Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, was scheduled to address the gathering, the Indian Air Force was to conduct a ceremonial flower shower as part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was set to unfurl the national flag in Dibrugarh. Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said all arrangements had been completed, noting that the Chief Minister had chosen Dibrugarh for the Republic Day event for the second consecutive year.

Security was tightened across Guwahati, with police and other agencies deployed in large numbers to ensure a peaceful and smooth conduct of the Republic Day

Also Read: President Murmu Highlights Justice and Growth in Republic Day Speech