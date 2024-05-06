Guwahati Realtors' Association elects new committee for the years 2024-26

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Guwahati Realtors Association (GRA) witnessed a significant transition as a new committee took charge for the years 2024-26. Led by Gaurav Agarwal as President, the committee comprises individuals like Amit Jain as Vice-President, Abhimanyu Modi as Secretary, Gautam Bahety as Joint Secretary, Pabitra Kumar Deka as Treasurer, and Vishal Sharma as Joint Treasurer. Sanjay Kumar Agarwal was unanimously selected as the Chairman of GRA for the upcoming term.

During the Annual General Meeting, the Guwahati Realtors Association expanded its membership by inducting 10 new members, enriching its pool of real estate professionals. Alongside the administrative changes, a crucial workshop on the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) was conducted, emphasizing compliance and ethical practices within the industry.

Rajesh Baid, the East Zone Head of the National Association Realtors (NAR)-India, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Accompanying him were Mahesh Somani, Vice-President of NAR India and Chairman of the RERA committee, and Babul Sarkar, President of the Durgapur Realtors Association (DRA), serving as the Guest of Honour and Special Guest respectively.

Mahesh Somani, in his address, stressed the importance of realtors registering themselves under the state RERA authority to streamline operations and ensure transparency. His insights, as the Chairman of the RERA committee of NAR-India and a committee member of the Government of India, provided valuable guidance to the GRA members.

The event commenced with a traditional Ganesh Bandanna performance by Sagun Agarwal and concluded with melodious instrumental performances by Muskan Agarwal, captivating all attendees. Former Secretary Sachin Agarwal extended a vote of thanks, acknowledging the collective efforts in making the AGM a success.

