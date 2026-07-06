Guwahati Refinery Donates Advanced Medical Equipment to Satribari Christian Hospital Under CSR Initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Refinery has provided advanced medical equipment to Satribari Christian Hospital under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for the 2025–26 financial year to strengthen the hospital’s healthcare services. The refinery supplied an endoscopy machine, a haemodialysis machine, a neonatal monitor and other medical equipment to enhance the hospital’s diagnostic and treatment facilities. Executive Director and Refinery Head Sunil Kanti formally handed over the equipment to the hospital management on July 2. Kanti said IndianOil remained committed to supporting institutions that have made significant contributions to public healthcare and expressed confidence that the new equipment would improve access to quality medical services, particularly for economically weaker sections of society.

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