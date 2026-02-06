Guwahati: Review meeting on HSCs and restoration held at GJB Conference Hall

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A review meeting on the status of General Household Service Connections (HSCs), leakages, restoration works and related issues was held at the GJB Conference Hall. The meeting was chaired by Nayanjyoti Bhagawati, Secretary, Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), in the presence of Anurag Rudra, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), GJB. Senior officials of the Board, engineers, and members of the IEC and IT teams were also present.

During the meeting, the Secretary issued directions to expedite the implementation of HSCs and ensure faster grievance redressal for consumers. Officials also held detailed discussions on pipeline laying, restoration works and other related operational aspects.

The Secretary emphasized timely execution, coordination among departments and strict monitoring to improve service delivery and effectively address public concerns.

