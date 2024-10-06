Guwahati: Rs. 167 Crore Projects For Mitigating Floods Gets Approval

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, crucial structural measures proposed by the Housing and Urban Affairs Department and the Guwahati Development Metropolitan Authority (GMDA) to mitigate the persistent flood issues in Guwahati has been approved by the State Executive Meeting (SEM). Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired the meeting.

The funds for the flood alleviation projects stands at Rs. 167 crore and it includes the construction of stormwater drains from Boragaon to Deepor Beel and from Khanapara to Basistha Chariali along NH-27.

In addition to it, the approval for a stormwater drain with grit chambers from Juripar to Silsako has also been granted.