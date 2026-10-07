Guwahati: Santaneer and Apollo Hospitals Host Event to Promote Dignity and Safety for the Elderly

GUWAHATI: Non-profit organisation Santaneer, in association with Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, recently organised the fourth edition of the ‘Conclave for Elders 2026’ at the NEDFi House Auditorium. The annual event, held in observance of the International Day of Older Persons, focused on promoting dignity, security, and active ageing among senior citizens.

The conclave was organised with the theme ‘An event to Enlighten, Enhance, Empower, Enrich & Elevate the Elderly,’ bringing together senior citizens, healthcare professionals, social workers, and community leaders on a common platform.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of two eminent personalities for their contributions to society — Prof Dhruba Jyoti Bora, former President of the Axam Xahitya Xabha and former Vice-Chancellor of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, and Ketaki Bardoloi, Executive Director of Sishu Sarothi.

The conclave also showcased the social impact of Santaneer’s Adult Literacy Centre at its Retreat Home for the Elderly, where senior residents actively participate in educating adults from nearby villages. During the knowledge session, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh, IPS, delivered a lecture titled ‘SAFE. SECURE. SAVVY. – Our Top Cop’s Guide to Physical and Digital Safety for Seniors.’

Addressing the growing concerns of cybercrime targeting elderly citizens, Singh highlighted common online fraud techniques and shared practical tips to help senior citizens safeguard themselves against digital scams. The event concluded with a cultural presentation titled ‘Golden Memories, Timeless Melodies,’ stated a press release.

Also Read: Elders: The legacy of experience and the strength of the future