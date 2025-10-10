Guwahati: Scamster Dipankar Barman assaulted inside jail

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, Dipankar Barman — the prime accused in the multi-crore DB Stock Broking scam — was allegedly assaulted by inmates inside Guwahati Central Jail four days ago.

According to sources, the incident occurred on October 7, when Barman had clash with some of the inmates, following which it turned into a big dispute after which one of the inmates hit Barman with a tree branch, sustaining injuries to his cheek. He was first treated by the prison’s medical team and referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further evaluation earlier today.

GMCH Superintendent Devajit Choudhury confirmed that Barman underwent a CT scan of the brain, which revealed no abnormalities. After receiving stitches and necessary treatment, he was sent back to the jail in stable condition.

The attackers identified as Md. Robyan Ali (29) of Kochutoli; Yasin Hussain (18) of Sonapur Pathar; and Abdul Ajij (25) of Sonapur Pathar — all hailing from areas under Sonapur Police Station. The trio had been lodged in jail on charges of cattle theft. A senior source confirmed the assault, noting that the attack was indeed carried out by inmates already imprisoned for cattle theft.

30-year-old Barman, the owner of DB Stocks, was arrested in 2024 after a 71-day manhunt. He stands accused of masterminding a massive Ponzi scheme that defrauded thousands of investors of between Rs 400 crore and Rs 7,000 crore through fraudulent promises of extraordinary stock market returns.

