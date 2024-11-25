Guwahati: Scanner on unregistered health facilities; use of doctors in public duty time

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Health department is mulling taking strict action against health facilities in Kamrup (M) district that are operating without registration. Action will also be taken against the doctors who are serving in private institutions in the public duty time.

This was stated by the Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metropolitan district, who said, "The state government adopted the Clinical Establishment Act, 2010, in the year of 2015 and also issued the rules in the year 2016. According to this Act, all types of health institutions are required to be registered under the Act. It has come to our notice that few establishments in Kamrup Metro district have taken an indifferent attitude in this regard."

The joint director held that no health institution, large or small, will be able to provide services without registration in the near future. He said that the decision was taken at a meeting with the District Commissioner recently to take strict action against those establishments providing services without registration, and legal action is to be initiated against those establishments that are using government employees and government doctors despite directives to that effect.

The joint director maintained that the administration will also take strict action against the doctors who are serving in private institutions during the 'public duty time' and after receiving the non-practicing allowances from the government. It was also stated that the Block PHC in-charge has been tasked to identify the unregistered institutions as well as those operating without proper documentation and infrastructure, as laid down in the directives of the government issued earlier. Moreover, the joint director also appealed to the public to inform the office of the Joint Director of Health Services if they have any information in this regard, either of health facilities running without registration and proper documentation or government doctors providing their services at private facilities during their public duty time.

