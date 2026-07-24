Guwahati: SFI demands education reforms, Minister’s resignation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hundreds of youths and students assembled at Chachal in Guwahati on Thursday, demanding sweeping reforms in the education system, strict action against those responsible for alleged examination irregularities, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest, organised as part of a mass Satyagraha called by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), witnessed participation from students and youths from different parts of Assam. Demonstrators alleged repeated irregularities in national-level examinations, including question paper leaks, and called for greater transparency and accountability in the conduct of examinations. Raising slogans against the Union Education Minister, the protesters demanded his resignation, holding him responsible for what they described as repeated failures to safeguard the integrity of the country’s examination system.

The demonstrators also sought justice and adequate compensation for students allegedly affected by examination-related irregularities. They urged the authorities to introduce effective reforms to restore confidence in the education system and ensure that deserving candidates are not deprived of opportunities.

Expressing solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, the protesters also condemned the police action during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Parliament march in New Delhi on July 20. They extended support to students who were reportedly injured during the police action in the national capital and called for accountability for the incident.

The gathering remained peaceful throughout, with participants holding placards and banners highlighting their demands while urging the government to address students’ concerns and implement meaningful reforms in the education sector.

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