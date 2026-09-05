Guwahati: Shop Gutted in Fire, Goods Worth ₹1 Crore Destroyed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major fire broke out at a shop on the main road in Lakhimi Nagar, Hatigaon area of Guwahati, during the early hours of Friday, destroying goods valued at nearly Rs 1 crore.

The incident occurred at Trishakti Bhandar around 4:30 am, with an initial investigation suggesting a short circuit as the possible cause, though the exact reason is still under review. The blaze rapidly engulfed the shop, reducing its entire inventory to ashes and causing severe damage to the premises.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel responded swiftly, launching firefighting operations that successfully stopped the flames from spreading to neighboring shops in the busy locality. Authorities have initiated a further investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire.

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