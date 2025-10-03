Guwahati: Shraddha for Zubeen Garg with Bishnupriya Manipuri Nat Pala

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: To pay tribute to singer Zubeen Garg on his Shraddha, the Radha Madhav Sevashram of Greater Guwahati, Maligaon, organized a Nam-Sankirtan through Nat Pala in accordance with the Vaishnavite rituals of the Bishnupriya Manipuris.

Community members remembered Zubeen Garg’s significant contributions to promoting the Bishnupriya Manipuri culture. They compared his role to that of Rabindranath Tagore, who introduced the Ras Leela of the Bishnupriya Manipuri tradition to the world with the help of Nileshwar Mukherjee and Senarik Rajkumar at Santiniketan. The gathering expressed gratitude towards the singer for singing in the Bishnupriya Manipuri language and for supporting local artistes. The Nam-Sankirtan was held with prayers for the eternal peace of his soul.

