Guwahati: ‘Shushrusha Setu’ Benefits over 2,000 Students

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, in collaboration with the District Health Society, successfully organized and concluded the third Assembly constituency-based mega health camp under the theme “Shushrusha Setu” (Bridge of Care) on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Dispur MLA Atul Bora, who attended as chief guests. The inaugural ceremony also saw the presence of Dr Tapan Das, Vice-Chairman of the Assam State Warehousing Corporation; Sumit Sattawan, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan; Parijat Bhuyan, District Development Commissioner; Biswajit Saikia, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Dimoria; and the Assistant Commissioner of Dimoria, among other dignitaries.

The primary aim of the initiative was to detect health issues among children and adolescents below 18 years of age and to provide them with necessary medical consultation and treatment.

A total of 2,865 students from schools under 16 Gaon Panchayats of the Dimoria Assembly Constituency received free medical services from a team of specialist doctors. Of these, 344 children were referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further advanced treatment.

The camp provided diagnosis and consultation for over 50 types of ailments, covering paediatrics, cardiology, gynaecology and obstetrics, dermatology, neurology, ophthalmology, dentistry, orthopaedics, and developmental disorders in children.

In addition to specialized consultations, free screenings for hypertension, diabetes, and cancer were conducted. The event also featured yoga and health awareness sessions, and arrangements were made for the creation of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) cards for beneficiaries.

Officials expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation and reiterated the administration’s commitment to expanding preventive healthcare and wellness initiatives across all Assembly constituencies in the district.

