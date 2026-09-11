Guwahati: ‘Smart City’ image takes a hit as vendors occupy bus stops, footpaths

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The photograph says much about how the concerned departments are functioning in Guwahati—a designated bus stop, meant for commuters, has been occupied by a roadside fruit vendor, leaving little space for passengers. As the city continues to project itself as a “smart city”, residents say such scenes expose the gap between civic claims and ground reality.

Illegal and unauthorised street vending has become a common sight across several parts of Guwahati, with footpaths, roadside spaces and even public utility areas being occupied by vendors. The situation is not new, as the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has repeatedly carried out eviction drives against encroachments.

However, residents allege that such drives often provide only temporary relief. Soon after the enforcement teams leave, vendors allegedly return to the cleared stretches and occupy the same spaces again.

The recurring cycle has left residents questioning the purpose of repeated eviction drives when the authorities fail to ensure that cleared areas remain free from reoccupation.

An elderly resident of Rukminigaon said, “It is painful to see what Guwahati is becoming. Every day we face one problem or another—flooding, illegal vending, traffic and concerns over crime. Authorities conduct drives, but after a few days everything returns to the same situation. Who will listen to ordinary citizens?” A senior citizen from Beltola expressed similar anger and disappointment, saying, “We have lived in Guwahati for decades and have seen the city change, but this is not the kind of change we wanted. Footpaths are occupied, roads are congested and flooding remains a problem. There seems to be nobody to hear the grievances of the common public.”

Residents said civic authorities must move beyond photo-op eviction drives and ensure sustained enforcement, proper vending management and protection of public spaces. They questioned how Guwahati can aspire to be a smart city when basic public infrastructure, including bus stops and footpaths, remains vulnerable to encroachment.

Also Read: Rains and Evictions Push Guwahati Street Vendors Into Livelihood Crisis