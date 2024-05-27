Guwahati Smart City Ltd. to promote circular solid waste management economy for 4 years

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: After a hiatus, the Smart City Project is on the brink of rejuvenation, as Guwahati Smart City Ltd. (GSCL) stands poised to receive approximately Rs 135 crore under the Smart City Mission 2.0. This resurgence comes a year after funding for the project ceased, casting a shadow over its progress.

Inaugurated on June 25, 2016, the Smart City Project aimed to transform 20 cities, including Guwahati, into modern, efficient urban centers. However, Guwahati encountered hurdles along the way, with the GSCL facing a funding crunch since April 1, 2023, halting its momentum.

Sources at GSCL revealed that the project's actual implementation commenced in 2021 due to challenges in utilizing the funds allocated by the central government. Despite an initial allocation of Rs 396 crore, until 2022, only a fraction had been effectively utilized, stalling progress.

Now, with the anticipated injection of Rs 136 crore, specifically earmarked for a solid waste management project, the wheels of development are set to turn once more. This funding infusion comes as part of the CITIIS 2.0 initiative, focusing on implementing projects that promote a circular solid waste management economy for four years.

Under the circular economy paradigm, emphasis is placed on the reuse, refurbishment, and recycling of waste to mitigate the depletion of natural resources and curb greenhouse gas emissions. By adopting such sustainable practices, Guwahati aims to not only tackle its waste management challenges but also pave the way for a more environmentally conscious urban landscape.

The revitalization of the Guwahati Smart City Project underscores the commitment of stakeholders to overcome obstacles and propel the city towards its smart city aspirations. With renewed funding and a focus on sustainable development, Guwahati is poised to reclaim its position as a beacon of innovation and progress in the realm of urban planning.

