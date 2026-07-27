Guwahati: Srijan initiative promotes experiential learning beyond classrooms

GUWAHATI: The three-day Srijan – Beyond Classrooms programme concluded at Sarokri, Dispur, after bringing together more than 100 students from schools across Guwahati for an experiential learning initiative organised by Srijanasom Trust. The programme combined cultural heritage with practical learning through hands-on sessions on Majuli mask making and Mati Akhora, enabling students to engage with traditional artists and practitioners. Participants also attended workshops on artificial intelligence and future-ready skills, mental health and emotional well-being, Basic Life Support (BLS), and calisthenics and movement. The closing ceremony was attended by sprinter Hima Das, conservationist Dr Purnima Devi Barman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Padmapani Bora, and visual artist Santanu Hazarika. The programme concluded with a Majuli mask display, a calisthenics demonstration, certificate distribution and a high tea, a press release said.

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