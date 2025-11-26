Guwahati: Stakeholders’ meet highlights need for child protection

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The need for stronger child protection and coordinated care systems took centre stage at a special stakeholder consultation organized by Dream India Network (DIN) with support from the Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, as part of the global observance of Child Rights Week.

The consultation brought together key stakeholders—including government departments, non-governmental organizations, and educational institutions—from across Kamrup Metropolitan district, creating a common platform to deliberate on the growing challenges faced by children in need of care and protection. With rising instances of substance abuse among marginalized and vulnerable children, speakers emphasized the urgent requirement for improved services, early intervention, and stronger inter-departmental collaboration.

Santosh Kutum, District Social Welfare Officer, Kamrup Metro; Tarun Chutia, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Assam; Fr. Edward Thomas, Founder of Dream India Network and Honorary Consultant to the Women and Child Development Department, Karnataka; and Dr. Kalpana Sarathi, Dean of the School of Social Work, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati, graced the event as esteemed guests.

Members from the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit, Labour Commissioner’s Office, District Legal Services Authority, and Childline actively participated, alongside representatives from leading childcare institutions such as Kalyani Niwas, Ashaneer, Care U 365, and Akshar Foundation, all of whom shared valuable insights drawn from field experience.

DIN reaffirmed its commitment to continue organizing stakeholder meetings, training sessions, and consultations in collaboration with local authorities to strengthen the child protection ecosystem in Guwahati and ensure the rights and well-being of children at risk and in distress.

