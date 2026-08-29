Guwahati: STF arrests three drug traffickers, seizes 397 gm heroin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, apprehended three alleged drug traffickers and recovered 397 grams of suspected heroin during an operation in Guwahati in the intervening night of August 27 and 28.

Acting on specific information regarding the transportation of narcotic drugs, the STF intercepted a Renault Triber bearing registration number AS 01EL 7756 at Sonkochi Path, Beharbari, under Basistha Police Station.

During a search of the vehicle, STF personnel recovered 37 soap cases containing suspected heroin from two bags. The net weight of the seized substance was 397 grams.

The three persons travelling in the vehicle were identified as Kiron Singha (49), of Bantarapur under Kachudram Police Station in Cachar district; S. Nengpi Vaiphei (36), of Imphal East, Manipur; and Ngaineichong (41), of Janglenphai village in Churachandpur, Manipur.

Apart from the suspected heroin, the STF also seized Rs 21,000 in cash, mobile handsets, SIM cards, two bags and the Renault Triber used by the accused.

In connection with the seizure, STF Police Station Case No. 08/2026 was registered. The STF launched a further investigation to trace the source and intended destination of the contraband and identify other persons allegedly involved in the drug trafficking network.

Also Read: Assam Reports 12 Active H1N1 Cases, Health Officials Urge Caution