Guwahati: Student found dead inside Pandu College hostel bathroom

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of a college student who had been reported missing was discovered inside the bathroom of a hostel at Pandu College in Guwahati.

The deceased was identified as Rubail Alam, a resident of Lanka in Assam's Hojai district and a boarder of Ambikagiri Raichoudhury Hostel of Pandu College. He had remained untraceable since December 12, prompting concern among family members and college authorities.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the death were yet to be ascertained, and it was not immediately clear whether the incident involved foul play or an extreme personal step. A team from Jalukbari Police Station arrived at the hostel soon after the recovery and carried out a preliminary examination of the scene while collecting evidence for further investigation.

According to police records, family members had lodged a missing complaint at Jalukbari Police Station on December 14 after repeated attempts to contact him failed. Following the recovery, police initiated further legal procedures to determine the exact cause of death.

Also Read: Six-year-old student dies in school hostel fire in Arunachal Pradesh