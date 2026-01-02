Guwahati: Suggestions submitted to Assam CM on facelift of road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Citizens concerned of Guwahati have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, seeking key improvements in the proposed renovation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Road. Copies of the letter have also been forwarded to the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Chief Engineer, PWD (Roads), Dispur and Dimoria Territorial Division.

In the memorandum, the citizens welcomed the proposed facelift of the arterial road and offered a series of constructive suggestions aimed at improving traffic flow, safety and sustainability. Noting that the road connects several interior roads, they proposed the construction of rotary points at major “tinialis” and “charialis” to ensure smooth and uninterrupted vehicular movement.

The citizens also suggested the plantation of saplings at intervals of around 50 metres along the entire stretch of the road, in coordination with the Forest Department, to enhance greenery and environmental sustainability. They sought the provision of parking spaces outside the main carriageway to ensure 24x7 access for emergency vehicles such as fire tenders and ambulances.

Other key demands included the urgent relocation of the Bhagadatpur outpost to a roadside building for better accessibility, the inclusion of dedicated cycle tracks on both sides of the road, and the formation of an official WhatsApp group by PWD (Roads) involving local residents for coordination and feedback.

The signatories expressed hope that the suggestions would be positively considered, enabling Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Road to emerge as a model roadway for Assam.

