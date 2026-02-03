Guwahati: Suspected burglar injured in police firing

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A suspected burglar sustained a gunshot injury after police opened fire to prevent his escape while he was being transported in custody in Guwahati on Monday morning, officials said. The injured accused was identified as Madhav Das, who was allegedly involved in an armed burglary at a residential complex in the Beltola area last week. Police said the incident occurred on January 30 at Nirupama Enclave on Chilarai Path, where two houses were targeted at night in the absence of the occupants. While one house yielded nothing, cash and valuables were stolen from the other.

Basistha police stated that CCTV footage revealed the involvement of three persons, following which swift action led to the arrest of Madhav Das along with Subhash Das and Kartik Sharma. During the operation, police recovered over Rs 15.65 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and tools used in the burglary, including a scooter and mobile phones allegedly purchased using the stolen money.

According to police, Madhav Das, described as the prime accused, attempted to flee custody near the 10 Mile area while being transported for further investigation. In the process, a lance naik identified as Bhaskar Talukdar sustained injuries. Despite repeated warnings, Das continued to resist, prompting police to fire, which resulted in a bullet injury to his leg.

Also Read: Assam: Tension in Bihpuria After Suspected Gunshot Incident