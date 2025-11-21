Guwahati: Talk on environment, security and peace held at Cotton University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University, in collaboration with Free Tibet: A Voice from Assam, on Thursday hosted a talk on ‘Environment, Security and Peace’ delivered by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, President of the Central Tibetan Administration in India. In his address, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said public awareness of the Tibet issue remained limited despite more than 65 years of Tibetan exile in India. He outlined Tibet’s historical links with the Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties and rejected the Chinese government’s claim that Tibet had been part of China since ancient times, calling it a misrepresentation of history.

He described the Free-Tibet movement as peaceful and determined, and honoured the Tibetans who had sacrificed their lives for the cause. He highlighted the spiritual, cultural and ethnic ties between India, Assam and Tibet, and noted the democratic institutions and zero-crime record of the Tibetan community in exile.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering stressed the environmental and geopolitical importance of the Tibetan plateau and explained how major rivers originating there, including the Yarlung Tsangpo that enters Assam as the Brahmaputra, supported millions across Asia.

