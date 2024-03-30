Guwahati: Thieves Loot Cash And Valuables As Namghar Burgled In Narengi

GUWAHATI: A burglary incident at a holy place has dented the reputation of Guwahati with a Namghar located in the Narengi area happening to be the latest target.

The intrusion took place in the city's Juba Nagar area which falls under the jurisdiction of Noomati Police Station and this despicable incident was reported on Friday night.

The burglars stormed into the sacred site and raided the donation chamber of the complex, including the storage room and the precious items kept at the shrine.

The thieves seized this opportunity to loot the place of worship and also vandalized the chambers of the Namghar.