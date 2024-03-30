Guwahati: Thieves Loot Cash And Valuables As Namghar Burgled In Narengi

GUWAHATI: A burglary incident at a holy place has dented the reputation of Guwahati with a Namghar located in the Narengi area happening to be the latest target.
The intrusion took place in the city's Juba Nagar area which falls under the jurisdiction of Noomati Police Station and this despicable incident was reported on Friday night.
The burglars stormed into the sacred site and raided the donation chamber of the complex, including the storage room and the precious items kept at the shrine.
The thieves seized this opportunity to loot the place of worship and also vandalized the chambers of the Namghar.
They stole cash donations and valuable items such as brass utensils, sacred scriptures, and other assorted items.
Thereafter, the miscreants proceeded towards a Laxmi Temple and a Shiva Temple which was situated adjacent to the Namghar and forcibly entered the premises and took away the cash donations kept at the donation boxes.
The management committee of the Namghar registered a complaint pertaining to this case. Subsequently, officials from the Noomati Police arrived at the scene and canvassed the area of the crime.
A case was lodged based on the complaints filed and the cops have launched a probe into the matter to gather evidence and initiate further investigation.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that took place last year, a group of six to seven armed burglars broke into a house at Madhubon in Guwahati's Bamunimaidan vicinity.
The burglars looted Rs 10 lakh worth of jewellery, cash, and other valuables and the victim was identified as Pranjit Das.
According to sources, before making the loot, the burglars sprayed the family members with unknown substances.
The burglars were armed with daggers and a case had been lodged at Chandmari Police Station.