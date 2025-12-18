Guwahati: Third body in Kharghuli drowning incident fished out

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Search operations along the Brahmaputra yielded another grim outcome on Wednesday as rescue teams recovered the body of a man who had gone missing after being swept away by the river at Kharghuli in Guwahati.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel located the body of Sagar Gautam, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, near the intake point of the JICA-supported ICA Water Project. The remains were later brought to the Uzan Bazar riverbank for formal procedures.

The incident traced back to December 10, when five individuals were carried away by the strong current while bathing at the Kharghuli stretch of the river. Earlier, search teams had recovered the bodies of Ronak Chadak of Bongaigaon and 18-year-old Pratap Rai from Biswanath Chariali.

Two others identified as Upesh Kumar, aged 43, from Biswanath Chariali, and Abhijeet, aged 20, of Uzan Bazar in Guwahati, remained untraced, with fears mounting over their survival. Despite the dwindling hopes, divers from the NDRF and SDRF continued intensive search efforts to locate the missing pair.

