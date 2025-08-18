Guwahati: Three Girls Missing from SOS Children’s Village in Azara

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Tension gripped in SOS Children’s Village in Azara after three minor girls went missing from the shelter home on Saturday, triggering a complaint at Azara Police Station. According to sources, the girls wanted to return home, and the authorities had contacted their family members. However, the families reportedly did not come to take them back. The investigation gained momentum when a team from Borjhar police outpost traced the girls to Tezpur. They were rescued from the house of one of the minor girls, who hails from Tezpur. The other two girls are residents of Udalguri and Boko.

