Guwahati: Three women held for cable theft in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Dispur Police Station apprehended three women allegedly involved in the theft of electric cables from the Bishnu Jyoti Auditorium campus. Police launched an operation after receiving information about the theft and detained the three suspects in connection with the incident. The stolen electric cables were recovered during the action and seized as evidence. The arrested accused were identified as Monowara Khatun, 45, of Nagarbera; Ajiran Nessa, 27, of Boko; and Rohima Khatun, 25, of Gauripur.

