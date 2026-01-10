Guwahati: Three women held with 6 kg ganja in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An EGPD team from Basistha Police Station conducted a raid at Lalmati near Brahmaputra Market and apprehended three women drug peddlers. During the operation, the police recovered 6 kg of ganja along with three mobile phones. The apprehended individuals have been identified as Jahanara Begum, also known as Kamala, aged 42, a resident of Tarabari; Sakina Khatun, aged 32, from Beharbari; and Asha Begum, aged 40, of Kalgachia. Legal action has been initiated against all the accused in connection with the case.

