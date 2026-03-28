Guwahati to Celebrate Lord Mahavir's 2625th Birth Anniversary Over Three Days

The Sri Digamber Jain Samaj has announced a three-day programme in Guwahati to celebrate the 2625th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, running from March 28 to 30.

The celebrations will span religious observances, community processions, cultural performances, and educational exhibitions — drawing together the Jain community across the city. The organizers stated that the programme would begin on March 28 with the observance of Nirvana Kalyanak of Sumatinath.

On March 29, a Prabhat Pheri would be taken out from Sri Digambar Jain Temple to Sri Mahavir Bhawan, followed by a Namaskar Mahamantra recitation and a cultural programme in the evening. The main event on March 30 would include rituals at the temple and an idol procession to Mahavir Sthal, along with exhibitions on the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir.

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