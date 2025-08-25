Guwahati Traffic Police back in white uniforms, but practical concerns cloud the move

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a bid to restore visibility and reinforce professional identity on the city’s congested roads, the Guwahati Traffic Police have reintroduced their traditional white uniforms after an eight-year gap. The decision, implemented on August 16, marks the end of the navy-blue and sky-blue attire introduced in 2017. However, while the return of the crisp whites has been welcomed as a symbol of authority, officers on the ground are already grappling with the practical challenges of maintaining them amid Guwahati’s unpredictable weather and dusty environment.

The revival of the white uniform follows a comprehensive review process that took into account feedback from police personnel, road safety experts, and the public. According to officials, the earlier uniforms often blended into the urban backdrop and, in some cases, even resembled those worn by private security guards, reducing the officers’ authoritative presence on the streets. White, on the other hand, was seen as enhancing visibility and approachability, key traits for effective traffic management in the bustling city.

Yet, for the men and women tasked with regulating traffic, the reality is less idealistic. “The uniform is our pride and honour, but keeping it clean is another issue, especially during sudden showers. The roads get dirty, and the rain ruins it. And then we need time to dry them,” said a traffic constable.

Another officer pointed out the impracticality of white during both monsoon and summer. “There are provisions for raincoats or umbrellas, but they are not always available. Moreover, it is inconvenient while performing our duties. White is very difficult to maintain. It gets dirty in just a few hours of duty, especially in summers,” he said.

Dust poses yet another obstacle. With Guwahati’s roads constantly choked by vehicular movement and ongoing construction work, traffic personnel often find themselves riding through thick clouds of dust. “The amount of dust in the city compels us to wear another shirt or jacket while riding to work. Higher authorities have taken the decision, and we have to follow. But even now in monsoon, it will be tough for us to maintain,” remarked another official.

While the intention behind the uniform change is rooted in public perception and road safety, its execution on the ground may need further fine-tuning. Unless supported with proper protective gear, a regular supply of raincoats, and infrastructure for cleaning and maintenance, Guwahati’s traffic personnel may continue to find themselves caught between the ideals of visibility and the realities of mud, rain, and dust.

