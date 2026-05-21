Guwahati Traffic Police Book Scooty Rider for Reckless Driving, Safety Violations Under Motor Vehicles Act

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Traffic Police initiated legal action against a scooty rider for allegedly engaging in dangerous and reckless riding on city roads.

The rider was identified as Nikunoni Narzary, 25, a resident of Nalbari. Police said he was intercepted while riding a scooty bearing registration number AS01GS6880 after his manner of driving raised safety concerns.

According to officials, action was taken against him for reckless driving, failure to produce valid driving documents, violation of safety regulations, improper use of the vehicle and other offences under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police reiterated the importance of responsible driving and urged commuters to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to ensure road safety.

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