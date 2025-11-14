Guwahati: Training series on child rights and mental health conclude

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The final session of the Annual Training Series on Child Rights-related Laws and Procedures, along with Mental Health and Well-Being, was successfully held at the Assam Police Headquarters. The programme brought together officers from the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, Kamrup Police, Darrang Police, Morigaon Police, CID, and GRP.

The day-long session was graced by DGP Harmeet Singh, and attended by Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (Law & Order), and IGP (Training & Armed Police) Vivek Raj Singh.

DIG (Central Western Range) Indrani Baruah delivered an insightful lecture on investigating crimes against children.

