Guwahati: Tribute Paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his 156th Birth Anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration, in collaboration with the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), paid solemn tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary.

A commemorative ceremony was held at Gandhi Mandap, Sarania Hill, Guwahati, where dignitaries including Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Chief Secretary of Assam Dr. Ravi Kota, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan District Sumit Sattawan, and Deputy Mayor Dhiraj Talukdar offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the programme, a prayer meeting was organized to honour Gandhi’s message of peace and unity. Maulana Mostakim Nazir recited verses from the Quran, Sevika members of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust conducted interfaith prayers, Venerable Kshemananda Bhikkhu performed Buddhist prayers, Bhagat Singh presented readings from the Guru Granth Sahib, Dipen Barua read from the Bible, and Anish Tiwari recited from the Vedas.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of GMC councillors from various wards, Dr. Dhrubajyoti Hazarika, Joint Commissioner of GMDA, along with senior officials and staff members from both the District Administration and GMDA.

The event concluded with a call to uphold Gandhi’s values of truth, non-violence, and harmony in public life.

