Guwahati: Two fire incidents reported on Uruka night

GUWAHATI: Two separate fire-related incidents were reported in Guwahati on Uruka night, triggering concern but resulting in no casualties. The first incident occurred at the textile building of the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles at Ambari, where a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the office complex. Reports indicated that an electrical short circuit from an air conditioner likely caused the blaze. The fire engulfed two rooms on the fourth floor, gutting several official documents and other materials. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control in time. A nearby warehouse storing clothes, located close to the affected rooms, was successfully saved, thereby limiting the extent of the damage. In another incident, a cylinder explosion was reported at a private residence on SC Road in Guwahati’s Athgaon area. Fire and emergency services responded promptly and doused the fire before it could spread. No injuries were reported, and the incident caused no major damage to property. Authorities assessed the situations, while the timely action of the fire services helped prevent major losses in both cases.

