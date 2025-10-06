Guwahati: Two women held for robbing man in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City Police arrested two women on Saturday evening for allegedly robbing cash and valuables from a man in the Ganeshguri area of the city. The accused have been identified as Sangita Nath (31) of Lal Ganesh and Shivani Ram (27) of Down Town. According to the victim, Vignesh Kumar from Puducherry, the women threatened him with a knife and forced him to pay Rs 1,500 online. They also reportedly stole his handbag and mobile phone.

The incident occurred near the Ganeshguri footbridge around 6:40 pm. Acting promptly on the complaint, a team from Dispur Police Station apprehended the duo within an hour and recovered the stolen items from their possession.

Guwahati City Police confirmed that necessary legal action has been initiated against the accused.

