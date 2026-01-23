Guwahati: VKIC to mark 29th foundation day with Janajati Sammelan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture (VKIC), Guwahati, will observe its 29th Foundation Day along with the Janajati Sammelan 2026 on January 30 and 31 at The Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati. The two-day programme will highlight nearly three decades of VKIC’s work in cultural research, documentation and community engagement in Northeast India under the theme “Culture Nurtures Unity”.

The Janajati Sammelan, organized on the theme “Development through Culture”, will bring together representatives of 40 Janajati communities from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on a single platform for dialogue, cultural exchange and exhibitions. The event will focus on strengthening cultural roots and promoting sustainable development through indigenous traditions.

The inaugural ceremony on January 30 will be attended by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimari as chief guest, while Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya will grace the Foundation Day on January 31. VKIC will also confer the VKIC Sanmaan 2026 on Monuram Molshoy of Tripura and Jaleswar Brahma of Assam for their contributions to cultural preservation and social harmony.

Also Read: Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi praises role of VKIC