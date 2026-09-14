Guwahati: Voice of Environment Organises ‘Waste Wise, Future Wise’ Awareness Programme in School

Guwahati: The Voice of Environment, a scientific and environmental research organization based in Guwahati, organized an environmental awareness and sustainability program titled “Waste Wise, Future Wise: Sustainable Waste Management and Thermocol Recycling” at Vivekananda Vidyapith High School, Lalganesh, Guwahati, to create greater environmental awareness among school students and promote responsible waste-management practices. The program focused on three important themes—sustainable waste management, thermocol waste management and environmental responsibility—with particular emphasis on encouraging 78 young school students to become responsible environmental citizens. Out of them, 35 boys and 43 girls, along with VoE team members, participated. The program commenced with the National Anthem, followed by a formal welcome and felicitation ceremony for the guests and the head teacher, delivered by Researcher and Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury, Pallabi Saikia and VoE Members. The objectives and significance of the initiative were subsequently introduced to the students and participants by VoE member Arirudrajyot Sen, with support from Tanisha Debnath.

An important session was delivered by Madhab Das, Cluster Resource Center Coordinator (CRCC), Dakshin Guwahati–1 Cluster, Education Department, who highlighted the importance of environmental education and the role of students and educational institutions in building a cleaner, more sustainable society. A special expert session was conducted by Niraj Kashyap, Assistant Engineer from Pollution Control Board of Assam , focusing on thermocol waste, its environmental impacts, not burning plastic, and responsible disposal practices. The initiative was supported by Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

The session helped students understand the problems associated with indiscriminate disposal of thermocol and the importance of reducing, reusing, and appropriately managing such waste by 3R circular economoy concept. Supta Sengupta, Head Teacher of Vivekananda Vidyapith ME School, was also present during the program by Voice of Environment. Researcher and Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury highlighted the importance of developing environmentally responsible habits from an early age, emphasizing that environmental awareness among school students is essential because the habits and values they develop today will shape our future. Through initiatives like Waste Wise and Future Wise, we must aim to inspire positive behavioral change and nurture a responsible, environmentally conscious generation, he also added. One of the major attractions of the program was the interactive environmental quiz, “Think Green, Act Green,” which encouraged students to test their knowledge of environmental issues, waste management and sustainable practices.

The session was led by Jasmine Kashyap, Nibedita Das and Sudipa Das. Finally, 7 students were selected as winners in the Environmental quiz competition: Piyush Paul of class VIII, Ansita Roy of VII, Maumita Sutradhar of class VIII, Bibek Biswas of class VII, Nikita Mollik of class VIII, Ankita Roy of class VIII, and Subhashree Biswas of class VII were felicitated with prizes by Madhab Das, Niraj Kashyap, Supta Sengupta, and VoE Members, including Jasmine Kashyap, Nibedita Das and Tanisha Debnath.

Speaking on the initiative, representatives of VoE emphasized that effective waste management is not merely a municipal responsibility but a shared responsibility of every citizen. They showed the need for greater awareness regarding problematic waste materials such as thermocol. They stressed that behavioral change, community participation and environmental education are essential for achieving long-term sustainability. The initiative also reaffirmed VoE’s commitment to environmental education, youth engagement, sustainable waste management and community-based environmental action.

“Waste Wise, Future Wise” reflects the broader vision of Voice of Environment to nurture an environmentally conscious generation and contribute towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Assam.

“The waste we generate today shapes the environment we inherit tomorrow. Waste wisely, act responsibly and build a sustainable future.” The session ended with a vote of thanks by VoE member Arirudrajyot Sen, after by small refreshment for students, teachers, VoE team members, dignitaries and with group photographs at the end of the event.