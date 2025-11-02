Guwahati: Water and sanitation employees oppose termination of CWC staff

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The All Assam Water and Sanitation Employees’ Association has expressed serious concern over reports that contractual employees engaged under the Water Resources Department, including Community Wash Coordinators (CWC), Block Resource Centre Coordinators (BRCC), and Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCC), are being terminated from service.

In a press conference, association president Kakali Kalita and secretary Tulika Medhi stated that since the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, these contractual employees have been working tirelessly across districts, ensuring the successful implementation of the government’s flagship scheme aimed at providing clean drinking water to every household in the state.

The association has placed four key demands before the government:

Job Security - Jal Jeevan The mission is yet to be completed, and therefore the contractual employees should continue until the objectives of the mission are achieved.

Opposition to Sudden Replacement: The Association opposed any move to replace experienced workers with new recruits, warning that such actions would disrupt the mission’s progress. It also called for the regularisation of existing employees and the provision of 10% annual increments to ensure job stability.

Pending Benefits: Employees who have been working continuously for four to five years should be given overdue benefits such as annual increment, dearness allowance, medical allowance, and other admissible service perks, the Association demanded.

Honorarium Increase: Considering their heavy workload and responsibilities, the Association urged the government to raise the honorarium of CWC employees to Rs 10,000 per month.

Also Read: Mazirgaon still awaits drinking water facilities