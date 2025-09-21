Guwahati: Water pipe bursts at Chandmari amid mourning for Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Even as the city reels under grief over the passing of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, Chandmari witnessed a sudden crisis on Saturday evening after a major water pipe burst, creating chaos in the area.

The incident occurred barely 10 minutes before this report, when water began gushing out at extremely high pressure. Eyewitnesses said the burst sent water shooting up to nearly 70–80 feet, splashing across the rooftops of three- to four-storey buildings nearby.

Residents described the scene as “alarming and uncontrollable”, with heavy water flow flooding adjoining roads and creating traffic snarls in the busy locality.

Though authorities were expected to shut off the water supply immediately, the flow had not been stopped till the filing of this report. The Guwahati Jal Board and local administration are being urged to take swift action to prevent further damage.

The extent of losses and property damage caused by the incident is still being assessed, and more details are awaited.

