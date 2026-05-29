Guwahati: Wholesale traders in Fancy Bazar cheated in fake cheque fraud case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A major alleged financial fraud surfaced in Guwahati's Fancy Bazar area after nearly 20 wholesale traders claimed they were cheated in a cheque-based scam involving goods worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to complaints lodged by traders, a man identified as Santosh allegedly introduced himself as the proprietor of a firm named "M/s Agarwal Traders" and carried out business transactions with several wholesale establishments in the city.

Traders alleged that the accused initially gained their confidence by making payments through cash and valid cheques during regular transactions. After reportedly establishing credibility within the business community, he allegedly began purchasing goods on credit from multiple wholesalers and issued cheques against the consignments.

However, when the traders later attempted to deposit the cheques, they were allegedly dishonoured, exposing the suspected fraud. Sources stated that goods worth lakhs of rupees were allegedly procured from different establishments through the scheme.

The pattern of transactions reportedly indicated a planned attempt to misuse business trust and exploit commercial relationships in the wholesale market.

Following the incident, affected traders approached the police, and a formal case was registered at Panbazar Police Station. Police have launched an investigation to trace the accused and ascertain the full extent of the alleged fraud.

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