Guwahati: "Will Start A Revolution If Dighalipukhuri's Trees Are Cut Down," Asserts Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: Amidst the massive protests erupting in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri area, renowned singer and actor Zubeen Garg has strongly criticized the government's proposal to cut down trees around the historic site to make way for a flyover.
Garg stood in solidarity with environmental activists and local residents to raise objection against this move which will be detrimental for the environment.
The protesters have vowed to protect the natural heritage of Dighalipukhuri which serves as lifeline for residents seeking fresh air in a city where pollution levels have been on the rise.
Zubeen Garg emphasized that the natural beauty of this place will be destroyed if all the trees are slashed. He assertively said that development must not come at the cost of the environment, deeming it unacceptable regardless of whichever political party is in power.
Re-iterating his unwavering commitment to this cause, Garg warned of potential consequences in a direct message to government leaders, including the Chief Minister and Prime Minister.
He assured that he will stand firm for environmental preservation, and if need be, will start a revolution to protect the age-old trees of Dighalipukhuri.
"With deep conviction, he declared that if the government proceeds with cutting down Guwahati’s trees, "they can cut me down too," Garg said.
