Guwahati: "Will Start A Revolution If Dighalipukhuri's Trees Are Cut Down," Asserts Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: Amidst the massive protests erupting in Guwahati's Dighalipukhuri area, renowned singer and actor Zubeen Garg has strongly criticized the government's proposal to cut down trees around the historic site to make way for a flyover.

Garg stood in solidarity with environmental activists and local residents to raise objection against this move which will be detrimental for the environment.

The protesters have vowed to protect the natural heritage of Dighalipukhuri which serves as lifeline for residents seeking fresh air in a city where pollution levels have been on the rise.