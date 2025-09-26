Guwahati: Woman among six arrested for disrupting work at Zubeen’s cremation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Six individuals, including a woman, have been arrested by Sonapur Police after allegedly creating a disturbance and preventing workers from erecting a boundary wall at the cremation site of renowned singer Zubeen Garg at Kamarkuchi-Hatimura near Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday night. The arrested persons included Arup Phukan (32) of Dakhingaon, Guwahati; Migam Sharma (29) and Arup Das (33) of Kahiliapara; Hirakjyoti Kakati (32) of Kamalpur, Kamrup and Debasish Thakuria (30) of Udalguri.

According to reports, the group claimed to be fans of Zubeen’s and was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. They reportedly obstructed workers from constructing the boundary wall and created a ruckus at the site, prompting prompt intervention by Sonapur Police, who arrested all six for disrupting public order.

