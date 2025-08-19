Guwahati: Workers’ Union slams CM’s remarks on discipline, terms them ‘insensitive’

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Asom Mojuri Shramik Union has strongly condemned Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Independence Day remarks urging construction and transport workers to adopt “discipline” in their daily lives, calling the statement insensitive and an attempt to shift blame for recurring workplace tragedies.

In a statement on Monday, the union expressed “deep concern, outrage, and condemnation” over the comment, arguing that the rising number of workplace accidents in Assam reflected systemic negligence rather than worker irresponsibility.

“By putting the entire responsibility of such tragic incidents on the workers alone, the Chief Minister has tried to shift blame. Workers are not careless; it is the government’s failure to ensure their safety that is leading to such frequent accidents,” the union said.

The body alleged that corruption and negligence in enforcing safety norms had left labourers increasingly vulnerable despite labour laws being in place. Citing the recent Adarsh bus accident, it said accountability was missing, with authorities limiting themselves to announcing compensation instead of undertaking reforms.

Terming the Chief Minister’s remark “misleading and insulting,” the union said it amounted to branding workers as “undisciplined.” It demanded strict enforcement of labour laws, fair wages, job security, and protection of workers’ rights.

“The Chief Minister’s remarks blaming workers for lack of discipline are unacceptable. Assam’s working class will not tolerate such accusations. If the government continues to shift blame, we will be compelled to intensify our struggle,” the statement warned.

Also Read: Traffic Chaos: Rule Violations, Blame Game Stall Public Transport