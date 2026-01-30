Guwahati: Workshop on adoption of children with special needs today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) will organize its second Regional Consultative Workshop in Guwahati on Friday, focusing on “Promoting Non-Institutionalized Rehabilitation of Children with Special Needs (Divyaang Children)”.

The workshop will bring together officials from State Adoption Resource Agencies, Specialized Adoption Agencies, Child Care Institutions, District Child Protection Units, Chief Medical Officers, healthcare professionals, and child protection practitioners from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Participants will discuss state-wise adoption practices, share success stories, and address medical, legal, financial, and grievance-related challenges. A special film on a successful adoption of children with special needs will be screened, highlighting the impact of family-based care. The workshop will aim to strengthen coordination, identify gaps, and formulate recommendations to advance adoption and rehabilitation under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (as amended 2022).

