Guwahati Workshop Trains Women to Turn Waste Into Value Through Circular Economy Practices

Looms Ecopreneurs Federation organised a workshop titled "Waste to Value" in Guwahati, bringing together women entrepreneurs and sustainability experts to explore how waste materials can be converted into useful and marketable products through circular economy practices.

The programme was led by Alakananda Das, founder and CEO of the federation, with support from director Joyshree Barua Moral and other members of the organisation.

Experts from Smartage, Creative Curation, Tummy and Mummy, and the Digital Literacy Institute delivered sessions covering recycling, upcycling, and digital literacy — aimed at equipping participants with both the practical skills and the digital tools needed to build sustainable small businesses.

The workshop was designed to promote economic independence among women while also encouraging environmentally responsible business practices rooted in the principles of a circular economy.

