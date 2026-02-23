Guwahati: ‘Xofura’ marks silver jubilee of second phase

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The children’s magazine Xofura, edited by Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia, entered the Silver Jubilee year of its second phase under the responsibility of Asom Book Hive and marked the occasion with a function at the auditorium of Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Children Welfare Trust “Aarohan” in Beltola, Guwahati, on Sunday.

Publisher Dhiraj Goswami said the completion of 25 years was made possible through the support of editors, writers and distributors and sought continued guidance to carry forward the legacy. The programme commenced with a minute’s silence in memory of veteran journalist Dhirendra Nath Chakraborty.

