Guwahati: Young biker killed in accident at Dakhingaon

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A tragic road accident late Monday night at Dakhingaon claimed the life of a young biker.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Sarkar, a resident of Pragati Path, Lal Ganesh. Sarkar was riding a two-wheeler (AS 01 GA 8184) when he reportedly lost control and crashed into the divider railing near the National Power Training Institute.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the absence of street lighting in the area contributed to the mishap. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Also Read: Four killed in pre-dawn road accident on National Highway-37 in Hojai