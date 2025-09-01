Guwahati: Youth’s bid to leave body in GMCH foiled

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Panic gripped Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday when a youth drove up to the emergency ward with the body of a young woman and abandoned it before attempting to flee. According to sources, the youth had brought the deceased from Islampur in his auto-rickshaw and placed the body on a trolley in front of the emergency entrance. Security personnel on duty, however, quickly intervened and caught him as he tried to escape. Eyewitnesses said foam was oozing from the woman’s mouth, raising doubts about the cause of her death. The deceased has been identified as Pompi Baruah, while the youth has been identified as Imran Ali. He was handed over to Bhangagarh police, who have detained him for questioning. Police suspect that the woman might have died from a drug overdose. Police also said that new information has been recovered from Imran’s mobile phone. Later Imran was handed over to Paltanbazar police and further investigation is going on.

