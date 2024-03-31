Guwahatians face mosquito menace, massive increase in mosquito numbers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The city of Guwahati has been facing severe problems regarding a massive mosquito outbreak. Several locations in the city, including Six Mile, Khanapara, Ganeshguri, GMCH, Beltola, Bharalumukh, Shantipur, etc., are facing massive increases in mosquito numbers over the last few days.

Usually, such outbreaks are seen only after the summer rain sets in the city, but several pits created because of ongoing construction-related activities and clogged drains because of a lack of maintenance are being mentioned as the main causes by the citizens.

Although the Guwahati Municipal Corporation often takes action to prevent vector-borne diseases as well as maintain drainage in the city, it has failed to take any action to control this outbreak. None of the areas have seen any proper fogging measures, nor have drains been cleaned properly. The recent spate of showers in the city further aggravated the problems and increased breeding grounds for mosquitoes. It remains to be seen whether the GMC will take any action anytime soon or if the citizens will fall victim to vector-borne diseases like malaria, JE, and dengue for their inaction.

